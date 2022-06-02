June 1, marks the beginning of a very active 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is advising Vincentians to be extremely cautious and prepared.

Dr Gonsalves urged Vincentians to stay informed by getting accurate information from credible sources; the Prime Minister also advised Vincentians to download the Common Alert Protocol APP which links to NEMO so the information gathered there is current and accurate.

The Prime Minister noted that “we live in a region where you have to be prepared for all kinds of hazards” therefore it is important for Vincentians to secure themselves, have an emergency plan, ensure they have emergency supplies and to look out for others.

The Prime Minister asked that persons who know that they might have to go to a shelter to ensure that they know where the shelters are located and to carry with them some supplies especially medicine and personal items.

For the 2022 hurricane season, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes.