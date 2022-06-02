After a two-year absence, the much-anticipated Fisherman’s Day will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Speaking at the launch of Fisherman’s Day, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank- Howard, said this year will celebrate fishers for their invaluable contribution to Food Security and Nutrition.

Though, the festivities would not be on a large scale as in previous years, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Saboto Ceasar said there is remarkable growth in the Fishing Industry and he is encouraging Fisherfolk to become registered and be part of the activities.

The launch took place at the Fisheries Conference Room. Fisherman’s Day 2022 will be held at the Calliaqua Fisheries Complex.

It will be held under the theme: Revitalisation : Collective Action for the Ocean.