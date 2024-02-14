Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on the fire tender at J.F. Mitchell airport located in Bequia.

Prime Minister Gonsalves speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday said that the vehicle is now operational, and apologized to those that would have been inconvenienced by the issue.

“The problem that has arisen in relation to the Bequia airport with the fire tender, that the fire tender is back up and running as of this morning 9:30. I really apologize for the inconvenience, particularly, persons who wanted to leave from the Bequia Beach Hotel, but their guests got out on the Bequia aircraft,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that in the 2024 budget there is a total of US $1.6 million allocated for new fire tenders for Bequia and Union Island airports.