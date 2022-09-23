Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves presented copies of his new book to several international leaders.

The book is titled “A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton and Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres were among those who received copies.

The prime minister also presented copies to Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew; Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre; President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba and President of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame.

Dr Gonsalves presented copies of his book while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The book was launched on September 22, 2022.