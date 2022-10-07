Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on Senator Julian Francis’ recovery.

Francis fell ill on July 4 after suffering a stroke. He was treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and later flown to Barbados for further medical attention.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during a press conference on Tuesday said that Senator Francis is sounding more and more like his old self.

“I am satisfied, from the progress which he has made, from talking to him personally, I think he is making the progress to be able to return to work sometime. I know he is doing physiotherapy on an ongoing basis. The physiotherapy is coming along fine, In fact, I spoke to him yesterday, on the phone—I wanted to go and see him today but I get—probably after this, I might have to go and see him; but he sounded on the phone, like the old Julian, full of chat, reminding me about this and that and so forth, but when you get a stroke and you’re doing your physiotherapy, you have to get back your strength,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister also noted that Minister Francis is being missed by him as well as all those in Government.

Senator Julian Francis’ portfolios cover urban development, seaports, airports and local government.