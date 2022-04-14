Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on repair of homes in the red zone following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano in 2021.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves close to 400 homes have been repaired so far, and the Government has made efforts to accelerate progress.

“We have repaired on an ongoing basis, a number close to 400 homes, that’s the date which I have been given. We have another 250, maybe 300—and as Montgomery pointed out on Saturday, we gave BRAGSA two million dollars to do more, to accelerate” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the house being constructed at Orange Hill are nearing completion, however there is still infrastructure work that has to be done which is estimated to cost approximately two million dollars.

