Radiology services set to be available at Union Island soon. This is according to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince.

Minister Prince made the statement during the official commissioning of two SMART health facilities in the Southern Grenadines, where he also expressed the Government’s commitment to the expansion of health services throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“You notice, too, that we have right here, a small lab, we are trying to expand the services of the lab from Kingstown and spread it out throughout the country. The radiology services of course will reach to Union Island soon, we are doing some more assessments as to what we should do, what kind of methodology we should use in order to ensure that you have radiology services here, and ultra sound services” the Health Minister said.

The most recent health facilities commissioned in SVG are the Celina Clouden SMART Hospital and the Mayreau SMART Health Centre.

