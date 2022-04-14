The Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre on Wednesday April 13th launched their Expo 2022, where the various created by the residents of the centre were put on display.

The Centre’s Expo 2022 was launched under theme “empowering young males through entrepreneurship”.

According to Director of the Child Development Division Jemma Alexander this theme “recognizes that we need to provide young males with entrepreneurship skills so that they can be successful in the workplace and become productive citizens”.

Items that were on display included handmade jewelry, pepper sauces, skin care products, clothing hangers, paintings and more.

Social Skills Instructor at the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre Mrs. Cherise Regisford-Durrant said the journey equip the boys at the centre with lifelong skills began 18 months ago; in an effort to ensure that they are financially stable when they are reintegrated to their homes.

According to the Mrs. Regisford-Durrant, the staff at the centre after seeing the economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had globally, decided it was necessary to equip the boys at the centre, skills that they would be able to fall back on.

The Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre caters six to seventeen years old who are in need of care and protection, as well as juveniles in conflict with the law; the centre provides a variety of services such as counseling entrepreneurships skills, life skills, art and craft and woodwork.