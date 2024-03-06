The Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has confirmed that approximately $15 million has been set aside for oil spill clean-up efforts.

Augustine made the disclosure during a media conference on Monday afternoon.

He explained now that the emergency has transformed into an actual clean-up project, adjustments must be made to compensate people.

Augustine noted that at present, the assembly’s accounts department is collecting invoices and doing checks and balances to begin payments as soon as possible.

Also in attendance at the press conference was Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director, Allan Stewart who provided an update on clean-up efforts.

He noted that while over 24 frac tanks are being used on the island to contain the hydrocarbon/seawater mixture, 90 per cent of those are filled and require decantering.

On a positive note, however, Stewart said approximately 65 per cent of the affected coastline is now in pristine condition.