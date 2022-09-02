Operators in North Leeward received formal training in the use of machine operated tillers, which will aid in the production of agricultural commodities across farms in North Leeward.

Over 9 tillers were distributed to operators by the Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar and North Leeward MP, Hon. Carlos James through the Ministry of Agriculture’s production support programme.

These tillers will provide a much needed service to farmers in every community across North Leeward as we ramp up our agricultural production in the coming months.

According to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, this initiative would allow for the farmer/tractor recipient to till lands belonging to other farmers. Their work would be reviewed by an extension officer and there is a system already in place for Government to make the payments.

Farmers who have the hand-tractors are required to make monthly installments for the tractor and would be able to own the tractor upon payment completion.