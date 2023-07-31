The National Reparations Committee which is set to be upgraded to a National Reparations Commission has a new chairman in lawyer Adrian Odle.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday during a press briefing held at cabinet room.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the other members of the commission will be named at a formal launch.

“The cabinet has decided on an entirely new slate of persons for the national reparations committee, to be upgraded to a national reparation commission, I’ll just named the Chairman at the moment, for the time being—there will be a formal launch—Mr. Adrian Odle will chair, I think persons know him, he’s a lawyer, he’s a lecturer at the community college, he’s very connected to young people and the issues touching and concerning reparatory justice,” he said.

The Prime Minister assured the public that they can look forward to seeing fresh faces on the National Reparations Commission at the formal launch.