The main Opposition party the New Democratic Party (NDP) has launched a cost of living tracker. The party says the tracker will “help persons get a clear sense of the cost of living and how it has been impacting people’s lives”.

According to an official release the cost of living tracker is made up of the average cost of key food stuff from across the country. The NDP says it will continue this tracker every quarter to track what an average family spends on food and the impact on family finances.

The NDP states that their research shows that the average family spends $180.00 a week on food.

The NDP says that their cost of living tracker will also track the average weekly shopping for a family in St Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that this is constructed by taking the average cost across 4-6 supermarkets of each food item and then taking the weekly amount.

The political party called for urgent action to be taken with regard to the issue, with a call for the Government to take a look at a plan outlined by Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday.