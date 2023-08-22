A senior Barbados education official says a national schools’ safety policy, expected to be rolled out from next term in September, will seek to address safety and security issues in schools across the island.

“The School Safety Policy is expected to generate a greater sense of awareness among our stakeholders, so that we clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of each…[and] create that safe school environment,” said Barbados’ Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson.

She said that when completed the policy will address four key pillars – safety, security, health and ongoing maintenance.

“Safety is a full-time job and not a part-time practice,” she said, adding that the ministry was currently meeting with stakeholders inclusive of the unions, principal associations, police and the fire service to ensure that all areas were covered.

Adamson noted that they wanted to engender a community approach to safety and further develop a culture of drills at the nursery, primary and secondary levels in Barbados.