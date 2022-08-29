Minister of Education Curtis King during an appearance on the Issue At Hand program on Sunday, provided a breakdown of the number of teachers that have decided to take the COVID-19 vaccine and return to their posts.

According to Minister a total of 212 teachers had initially refused to take the vaccine and were deemed to have abandoned their post. Since then 30 have taken the vaccine and returned.

“I am going to give a breakdown, we had two teacher 1. Teacher 1 as you know, is non-pensionable and that is basically at the initial entry level, these are different from relief teachers of course.

Then we had two Teacher 2. Teacher 3, we had sixteen; and who are the teacher 3? The Teacher 3 are the qualified assistant teachers, these are teachers who obtained professional training at the teacher’s college.

One Teacher 4; and seven teacher 5; these are graduate teachers, these are persons who graduated with a university degree and two principals, giving you a figure of 30.” Minister King said.

Teachers that still haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 were invited to reapply for employment an amended regime for frontline workers, whereby the Government approved the employment of unvaccinated persons in specific positions covered under the Statutory Rules and Orders No: 28 of 2021.