Construction work on the 92-room Holiday Inn Express at Diamond is progressing well according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves, who was at the time speaking on Star FM, expressed satisfaction with the work done by the contractors, NH International so far; going on to state that there are over 50 workers currently employed on the project, a number that he says is expected to increase.

“Anybody who drives up the Windward coast will see that the site Diamond, where the Holiday Inn Express is to be built, construction is well underway. Foundation works have begun. Employment on the site is now in excess of 50 people, and it’s gonna continue to grow. And that work is proceeding very well. We’re very pleased with the work of a contractor and in E. C dollars. That’s gonna be about a $50 million project, and we expect that that hotel will be completed by the end of next year. They have an earlier estimate, and we’re working with an earlier estimate. But certainly we expect guests to be in that hotel for the Christmas season next year. And we’re very, very encouraged by the progress there. And I want to big up contractors and all the workers who are down there on that site. They’re doing a very good job.” Minister Gonsalves said.

NH International (Caribbean) Limited was awarded the contract to build the EC$52 million hotel at Diamond in June of this year.

It is being financed partly through a grant from the CARICOM Development Fund, financing from the National Insurance Services, and local funds.