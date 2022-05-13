While highlighting the challenges that this nation’s students have faced in recent years, Minister of Education Curtis King called on stakeholders to support them as they undertake the upcoming suite of CXC examinations.

“These students, I want to remind you, have experienced significant disruptions over the past two and a half school years, because of course, of the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano and the refusal of some of their teachers to meet the requirements set out in Act number 28 of 2021.

During this upcoming period these students have to put all of this behind them as they strive for success in these examinations. I therefore call on all stakeholders including parents/guardians and teachers to give these students all the support necessary for them to complete this final hurdle to enable them to be successful” Education Minister King said.

Minister King in closing, while addressing the nation’s students expressed that he has a “strong and abiding faith” in their determination to be successful in their examinations.