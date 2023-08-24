Young people in the creative industry are being called on to take the arts seriously.

This call came from Minister of Tourism Carlos James during the CDC’s prize giving ceremony this week. He urged the young creatives to invest in their craft and to spend time harnessing their talents.

“I want you to take the arts very seriously. It is not that we should move in a direction where everyone who leaves an educational institution wants to put on a shirt with a tie and walk with a briefcase to an office. I want young creatives to understand that we are providing the platform for them to also value the creative sector as a potential avenue for income,” Minister James said.

The Tourism and Culture Minister made mention of local artistes such as Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle and Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper and how they have been able to successfully make a living for themselves through their craft.