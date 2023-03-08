The Lions Club St. Vincent South on has inducted 8 new members into its club.

The 8 were inducted after successfully completing the orientation process conducted by PCC Lion Eldridge Stephens MJF (St. Lucia); PCC Lion Nadine Bushell PMJF (Trinidad and Tobago) and Lion Leroi Hinds MJF (Barbados).

The new lions, De- Anna Ralph, Colvin Harry, Martin Sheen and Freddie Harper were sponsored by Lion Dionne John MJF; Sigmund Wiggins and Ellsworth Providence sponsored by Lion Junior Bacchus PMJF; and Dr. Matica Glasgow and Noel Samuel sponsored by Lion Noel Dickson.

Lion Dr. Roger Duncan was also presented with a Melvin Jones Fellowship award for his dedication and outstanding national service during the Covid- 19 and volcanic eruptions.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship award is the highest recognition for humanitarian service. Several past presidents of the club which was chartered in 1978 were also present for the unveiling of the Presidents’ Wall of Fame project spearheaded by the current president, Lion Dionne John MJF.

The president thanked all the past presidents for attending and thanked them for their service to the Lions Club St. Vincent South.