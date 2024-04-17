Jamaica’s Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake has vowed for a decisive and forceful response following the tragic murder of a police constable in St Ann.

The late Constable Ricardo Fairclough was fatally shot while responding to a robbery-related shooting in St Ann Bay last night. The incident also resulted in injuries to a woman.

Blake, deeply saddened by the event, extended his heartfelt sympathies to Senior Superintendent Powell and the entire St Ann Police Division, Loop News reports.

“One of our valued officers, Constable Ricardo Fairclough, has been lost to an act of a coward who offers nothing beneficial to our society,” he stated.

Jamaica’s police commissioner assured that while they cannot reverse the loss of Constable Fairclough, they are committed to delivering a prompt and potent response.