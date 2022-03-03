Caribbean Community (CARICOM) ministers with responsibility for the services sector will meet next week March to approve regional strategic plans for four Services sub-sectors.

The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that the March 8 meeting will also chart the region’s course in the Services Sector for 2022.

It said ahead of the special meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) dedicated to Services, stakeholders met last month on the issues that are to be placed before the ministers for decision.

The Secretariat said various regional SWOT analyses; a COVID-19 Services Action Plan; and a Community Master Strategy and Implementation Plan are among the items to be discussed.

The Services Sector is the largest in the economy of CARICOM countries, accounting for almost 70 per cent of the total regional output estimated at US$65 billion based on 2018 figures.

Deputy Programme Manager for Services at the CARICOM Secretariat, Timothy Odle said about 77 per cent of the region’s workforce is involved in the Services Sector.