The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently working on addressing the issue of congestion on the nation’s roads.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

The Prime Minister drew a comparison between the number of vehicles present on the road in 2001 and 2023, noting that there had been a significant increase.

“One of the problems which we are faced with is how—and we are addressing it—is how to deal with the question of congestion on the road and there are certain things which we are seeking to elaborate, and of course we are getting vehicles from Japan cheaper and cheaper as the Japanese are trying to unload,” he said.

The Prime Minister made mention of alleviating the bottleneck in traffic at the Arnos Vale roundabout as well as the introduction of alternative roadways.