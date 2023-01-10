The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with effect from May 1, 2023, will be re introducing a service charge of EC$100 at the Argyle International Airport.

Making the announcement was Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, while speaking in Parliament, during his budget presentation (January 9 2023).

Minister Gonsalves indicated that on June 12, 2022, the Airport Service Charge saw a 50 percent decrease – from EC$100 to EC $50.

He said the measure, which was authorized by Statutory Rule and Order No. 22 of 2022 was undertaken as a symbolic means to encourage regional travel.