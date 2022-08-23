The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation launched the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project on Monday August 22nd.

According Aviar Charles, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project is the first of its kind and seeks to engender a spirit of volunteerism and outreach that will help to build stronger communities and awaken the consciousness of contestants and persons in the community.

Ms. Charles then detailed the objectives of the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project.

“Our theme “empowHER, engendHER community development” is a guide and a reflection of the project’s objectives, which are: one, engender a spirit of volunteerism and outreach, that will help to build stronger communities, motivate people to work for the betterment of humanity; three, awaken the consciousness of contestants and persons in the community on various projects that can be completed to uplift communities; and four, make people aware of various problems in the community,” Ms. Charles said.

Charles said it is the committee’s hope that these objectives will be achieved through the eight projects. She said it is also the committee’s hope that the impact of these projects promote the continuity of the community spirit in the communities that they touch.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GECCU Rohan Stowe said the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project is an innovative approach to deliver transformative projects and ideas that can improve the lives of members of the communities.

The project areas for each contestant are as follows:

Miss Play 4, Pallavi Browne – Education Development

Miss Intransit Exports, Rockel Coombs – Sports Involvement

Miss CEDCO, Shannan John – Promoting Safety and Reducing Crime

Miss Davyn, Shadyn McLean – Entrepreneurship Development

Miss SVBL, Arielle Ollivierre – Advocacy for the Differently Abled

Miss Flow, Shanyah Peters – Health Awareness/Health Promotion

Miss Massy Stores Ltd, Tanique Swift – Geriatric Care