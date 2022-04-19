Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne will on Thursday receive the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) prestigious Legacy Award for his leadership, which facilitates nation-building, strengthening regional alliances and creating a legacy that future generations can build on.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Sir Hilary Beckles, in a letter to Prime Minister Browne said “AFUWI is proud of Prime Minister Browne’s stellar accomplishments as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance and Corporate Governance.

“Your passion and commitment to improving the lives of the people of your country are evidenced by the many initiatives you and your administration have implemented to address matters germane to nation-building,” Hilary said.

He said these include increasing the housing stock, reducing unemployment, improving health care via the upgrade of plant and equipment, increasing the number of medical practitioners, infrastructure upgrades of airports and seaports, funding for venture capital and entrepreneurial endeavours, and increasing investment in building a robust and competitive tourism industry.