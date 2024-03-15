Forestry officers from the Forestry Services department participated in a chainsaw capacity assessment simulation at Montreal, as part of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

The training, facilitated by the National Qualifications Department (NQD), aimed to prepare operators for the official assessment in chainsaw use, maintenance, and safety, offering valuable pointers for improvement.

The certification program not only equips operators with the necessary certification and skills for chainsaw use but also positions them as potential trainers, fostering a sustainable knowledge-sharing ecosystem within the Forestry Department.

This initiative is directly linked to the Forest Biodiversity Conservation and Watershed Management project and is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate forests affected by the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano and Hurricane Elsa in 2021.

The official assessment will take place on the 26th of March 2024. The VEEP project, funded by the World Bank, aims to assist the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its emergency recovery and restoration efforts in areas impacted by the La Soufriere Volcano eruptions.

The project is being carried out by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology