FLOW SVG Limited has once again made a tangible contribution to the Police Cooperative Credit Union-Police Christmas Caroling Contest.

On Monday December 04th 2023, Ms. Allica Smart, Retail Sales Agent at FLOW handed over three (3) Samsung Galaxy A14 Cellular phones to Police Constable #353 Rockel Coombs of the Public Relations and Complaints Office.

The donation was made at FLOW’s Corporate Headquarters located on Halifax Street, Kingstown. The phones would be used as prizes for impromptu performers at the Annual Police Christmas Caroling Contest, slated for Friday, December 15, 2023, at Central Police Station, commencing at 7:00 p.m.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, and other ranks of the RSVGPF thank the management and staff of FLOW for their continuous support and partnership with the Constabulary to ensure the successful hosting of the Christmas Caroling Contest.

This is the twentieth (20th) Anniversary of the contest which began in 2003 under retired Commissioner of Police, Mr. J. William Harry.