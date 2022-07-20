Support for the farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues with the distribution of forty hand tractors over the next two weeks.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, who made the disclosure during an interview with the Agency for Public Information while speaking about the importance of food security amid significant cost increases of food globally.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to have the distribution of forty hand tractors. This will be used to assist the farmers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and there will be a revolving program where we will distribute these in the different communities and when people repay for these it will open an opportunity for persons to buy more,” Caesar said.

The Agriculture Minister also said that the tractor service provided through the Government also continues as another form of support for the nation’s farmers.

“There’s the tractor service program that is continuing and this is where if you have lands and you need the assistance of a tractor, you can contact one of the operators, they will contact the extension officer and they will come and do the services for you and the Government will pay” he said.

Minister Caesar said that food must always be affordable, available, and accessible here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; saying that work will continue through various intitiatives such as the love box initiative to ensure that is the case.

Minister Caesar on Farmer Support.