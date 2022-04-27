England is looking to recruit separate head coaches for the men’s Test and white-ball teams.

Chris Silverwood, who left after England’s Ashes defeat, had been in charge for in all formats but adverts for split roles have been placed.

The application process, which follows Rob Key’s appointment as director of men’s cricket, closes on 6 May with interviews to follow on 9 and 10 May.

England’s first Test of the summer begins on 2 June against New Zealand.

Australians Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting and ex-South Africa opener Gary Kirsten are among those who have been linked with the roles.

Former England batter turned television pundit Key also needs to appoint a Test captain after Joe Root’s resignation earlier this month.