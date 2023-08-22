Manchester City has agreed to sign Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes in a deal worth £55.4m.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Doku is poised to become City’s third major signing of the summer, after Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

He was expected to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo a medical before the 65m euros transfer is completed.

West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea were also said to be interested in signing Doku.

