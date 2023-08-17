Novak Djokovic eased to victory at the Cincinnati Open in his first singles match in the United States in two years.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had been unable to compete in the US over Covid protocols.

But rules for unvaccinated foreign travellers were relaxed in May, enabling him to return to competition.

He won the first set against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who later retired with a back issue.

The victory was the 36-year-old’s Serb’s first time playing singles in Cincinnati since 2019, although he lost in doubles on Tuesday when he and compatriot Nikola Cacic were beaten by Britain’s Jamie Murray and Michael Venus of New Zealand.