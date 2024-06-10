The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is seeking the help of the public in finding a missing person.

Missing is 31 year old teacher of Diamond, Mr. Glenrick Edwards, who was last seen in Barroullie.

According to a missing notice sent out by the police, Mr. Edwards 6 ft in height is dark in complexion, medium built, with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Mr. Glenrick Edwards is asked to call the police emergency numbers- 999/911; or the officer in charge of the Eastern Division at 458-6229.

Persons may also make contact with any police station or police officer they are comfortable speaking with.

The RSVGPF has given the assurance that all information shared will be treated confidentially.