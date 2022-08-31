Minister of Education Curtis King during an appearance on the Issue at Hand program on Sunday disclosed that the results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) will be sent to the Ministry of Education, also on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

The education minister said that students will be able to access their results by September 5th.

He said that he has no doubt that the students of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will return impressive results.

“I have no doubt that we’ll see good performance from our students,” the minister said.

Minister King also confirmed that schools across the nation will be reopened on the planned date of September 5th.

“We have no indication that school will not commence.

“We are on schedule to commence school on Monday, 5th September,” King said.