Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit has returned to the Dominica today as Tropical Storm Tammy approaches the island.

Prime Minister Skerrit, who is also the current Chairman of the 15-member regional integration grouping, CARICOM had to cut his co-chairing of the first ever Canada-CARICOM summit short.

The Canada-CARICOM summit will culminate today October 19th, it commenced on Tuesday October 17th.

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Dominica, Barbados, and the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, and the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that the storm is strengthening as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

A statement from Dominica’s Government quoted the Met office as saying that Dominica could begin to feel the impact of the storm by Friday “with an increase in showers and thunderstorm activity which could result in widespread flooding”.