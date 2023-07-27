St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be participating in the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Emancipation Day, August 1st, at Victoria Park.

The historic event, scheduled to commence at 2 pm, promises to be a momentous occasion to commemorate five decades of regional integration, cooperation, and the collective journey towards freedom and unity among Caribbean nations.

According to an official release the CARICOM 50th Anniversary Celebration seeks to honor the visionaries and leaders who laid the foundation for regional cooperation in 1973. Over the past half-century, CARICOM has played a vital role in fostering economic development, social progress, cultural exchange and movement of people among member states; creating an indelible impact on the lives of millions of people across the Caribbean.

The August 1st event at Victoria Park will be a vibrant display of Caribbean culture, featuring: Cultural Performances, Art and Craft Exhibition, Food and Cuisine, and a Commemorative Ceremony.

Admission to the event is free, and families are encouraged to attend and partake in the festivities.