A delegation from the Dutch dependency of Bonaire led by James Finies, visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines on August 15 to bring awareness of the “struggle for emancipation and equality on Bonaire”.

According to a release from the Bonaire delegation, Finies said the visit was part of their sensitization program to provide a deeper understanding of their fight to be listed as a “Non-Self-Governing Territory”.

While here, the team had discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves, and members of Cabinet as well as engaged the media, in radio and television interviews.

The Bonaire delegation expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the support in the fight against Neo-colonialism and Bonaire’s right to self determination.