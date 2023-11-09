The Ministry of Agriculture and food security in Barbados is considering the use of GPS tracking to tackle the issue of livestock theft on the island.

Speaking at the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) annual general meeting, Permanent Secretary Terry Bascombe stressed that praedial larceny was a great threat to the nation’s efforts to increase agricultural production.

He revealed that the Ministry lost 25 animals in a month.

He called on Barbadian farmers to be vigilant and safeguard their farms as it is clear that the thieves are well planned and organized in their devious deeds.

Mr. Bascombe noted that the Government has begun microchipping animals, but said that they would need to take it a step further and implement GPS tracking.