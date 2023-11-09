Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that criminals must be removed from society.

His statement comes as calls mount in Jamaica for the resumption of the death penalty for convicted criminals.

Prime Minister Holness at a post-cabinet briefing said that his view on the penalty for murder has evolved, given the barbarity of the acts of criminals, who he said “have no heart”.

His comments came moments after announcing a state of emergency for St. James which was done in response to the murders of two school children.

Describing the killings of seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith in Salt Spring, St James as an “act of terror” and a “barbaric murder”, Holness said such individuals who carried out the acts should be viewed as terrorists.