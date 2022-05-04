Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now down to 21 following report of 7 new COVID-19 recoveries.

There were 3 new Rapid Antigen cases confirmed by the latest COVID-19 update released by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment. No new PCR cases were recorded.

There are no patients currently admitted for COVID-19 care in country.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 106.

70,310 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 36,268 being first doses and 30,437 being second doses. 3605 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered so far.

Since March of 2020, 8,428 PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 cases have been recorded.