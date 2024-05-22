With all the hype around this year’s VincyMas festival, one challenge that is being encountered is that of accommodation.

This is according to Marketing Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts during a recent call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program.

Mr. Roberts spoke of a group of would-be, first-time visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines who will be missing on the festivities due to difficulties related to finding accommodations.

“I got an email from a gentleman in inquiring about bringing a group to St. Vincent. Within a few days of him putting out the information within his grouping because they normally travel to different carnivals and they have not been to St. Vincent, so they were going to try VincyMas this year for the first time. I sent them links to nine hotels and over 20 Airbnb locations, apartment guest houses Airbnb and so forth, 20 something and they weren’t able to come. He had sixty something persons lined up to come to St. Vincent and they couldn’t get the accommodations. So they are planning to make an early move for next year. And I asked him out of the number that he had and how many were coming to St. Vincent for the first time and he said practically all of them would have been first time visitors to St. Vincent. They were coming from Guyana, St. Kitts, some from Miami and some other places in the USA. So accommodation was really challenging for us in 2024, for VincyMas.” Mr. Roberts said.

Sandals opened their resort at Buccament here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, adding 301 rooms to the island.

The Holiday Inn Express at Diamond is also expected to be completed soon, that facility is expected to add another 92 rooms SVG’s room stock.