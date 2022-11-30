The 2022 National Lotteries Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival will be officially launched on Sunday, 4th December, at Heritage Square, in Kingstown, beginning at 7:00p.m.

The festival was briefly interrupted in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastation of the La Soufriere Volcano. The activities which mark the start of the 2022 celebrations, that usually captures the masses, will feature the return of the street parade, where patrons will engage in a candle light cultural street procession through the streets of Kingstown, commencing at Heritage Square at 6.00pm. The parade will be accompanied by The Police Band, Dance Groups, Community Groups, Drumming Groups, and X-Pan from Sion Hill.

The festival, upon its return to Heritage Square, will commence with a short opening ceremony, which would include the blessing of the festival from the Pastor Randy Boucher, and Worship from the Exalt Him worship Ministries. The Epic Sound Steel Orchestra will provide steel band music and a special mini presentation will be done by the SVG Police Band.

The Launch will hear Christmas greetings from the Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, with corporate sponsors: the National Lotteries Authority and Vinlec bringing remarks. The Minister of Culture Hon. Carlos James will then declare the festival open, with the turning on of the lights at the Square.