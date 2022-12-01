Dancehall artist Skillibeng has walked away with the MOBO Award (Music of Black Origin) in the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ category at the 25th staging held today (November 30, 2022).

The other nominees in the category were Spice, Koffee, Shenseea, Sean Paul, and Popcaan.

The Whap Whap deejay accepted the Award at the OVO Arena in London, sporting a matching denim pants and hoodie, and adding a pop of color with orange sneakers and some shades to top off the look.

“Big up MOBO Awards,” Skilli began his acceptance speech.

“I present Jamaica. I’m from a small island where it’s very hard, and I really appreciate this Award. To everybody that’s working hard, believe in yourself, believe in your dreams, keep doing what you’re doing,” he said. “Big up to all my team, everybody who supported, who voted.”

Skillibeng was also the only Jamaican nominated for ‘Best International Act’ among Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamr, Summer Walker, and Tems. Burna Boy emerged as the winner in that category.