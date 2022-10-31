St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress 2022, which is centered on the theme, “Building the Resilience of a Beekeeping Industry after a Natural Disaster”.

It commenced on Sunday 30th October and culminates Wednesday 2nd November, 2022.

According to Agricultural Extension Officer and Assistant Coordinator of the Congress, Allan Williams, “the event serves as a catalyst for launching apiculture initiatives.”

He further noted that the four-day series will provide technical exposure to all beekeepers and beekeeping prospects and sensitize the wider community as to the importance of bees to our food industry.

It also provides opportunities for new alternative livelihoods in beekeeping – a farming practice that complements the ecosystem. Delegates from other countries will be in attendance.

For the duration of the Congress, participants will:

· Attend conferences where technical papers on the Beekeeping industry will be presented.

· Engage in Apiary Extension Tours and Tree Planting Exercises on Mainland and Union Island.

And

· Attend the 2022 Association of Caribbean Beekeepers Organization (ACBO) Annual General Meeting.