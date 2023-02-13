Ten finalists will this Friday, 17 February, contest the final Business Plan Competition to be held under the Women’s Empowerment Project.

They qualified for the finals after they were drafted into the Entrepreneurial Elite Category of the WEP when they participated in the third and final cohort of the project, which is funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) and implements through the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc.

They each received a grant of $9,300 at a grant awards ceremony on 3 February at which a total of $243, 000 was distributed among thirty-one (31) women who participated in this final cohort from August to December last year.

Three of the finalists will each win cash prizes of $26,000 and an award. They will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges, who will assess them in several areas, including business feasibility, revenue generation , sustainability, and innovation.