Even with the announcement of the full return of VincyMas this year, Vincentians are being warned that they are not yet out of the woods as it pertains to COVID-19.

This warning came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his usual call to NBC Radio on Wednesday.

“I want to remind everybody we are not out of the woods yet, with the COVID, and we still have to take all the precautions, we have to wear the masks, do the hand sanitizing”

The Prime Minister also urged Vincentians to follow COVID-19 protocols while on public transportation to ensure that they safeguard against COVID-19 infection; referring to them as “sensible precautions that we should continue”. The previously announced limited version of Vincy Mas has been pushed aside for now as a full return of Carnival has been given the green light for 2022 based on the current health protocols.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Covid-19