“VincyMas is not just about having fun and partying”. This is according to Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James during a Press Conference held by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) on Tuesday.

Minister James highlighted the economic aspect of Carnival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the vital role it plays generating revenue in various sectors.

“VincyMas is not just about having fun and partying. It’s really importantly about our culture, the economic considerations relative to our artisans, which is including Mas men, builders, producers, promoters, calypsonians, even the food handlers and vendors who line the streets of Kingstown during that period” he said.

Minister James also highlighted the fact there are people that travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines specifically to participate in VincyMas festivities.

“There are also people who travel to our destination, they come here because of VincyMas, they want to participate, they want to indulge in our culture and what we have to offer as a people” James said.

The Tourism Minister said that while he has had heard the conversation around the need for a national release; there are greater considerations at play. He then goes on to list some of these considerations.

“The preservation of our culture and our cultural identity as a people, the promotion of our artisans in their work to ensure that they are also able to generate revenue around this period”

The previously announced limited version of VincyMas has been pushed aside for now as a full return of Carnival has been given the green light for 2022 based on the current health protocols.

