Two persons have been left hospitalized following an accident that took place over the weekend.

Corporal 374 King of the RSVGPF’s Traffic Department provided the update during WE FM’s Traffic Talk program this morning.

According to Corporal King there were two reported accidents over the weekend with one of those accidents injuring three people, two of those three being hospitalized.

“We actually had two reported accidents that were reported to the department; one in the Kingstown area and one in the Spring Village district, that is along the Gordon Yard public road and that one from my report involved injuries. I understand that about three persons would have received injuries, two of those persons are in hospital presently nursing their injuries that they would have sustained,” Corporal King Said.

Corporal King during his call appealed to all motorists in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be cautious and responsible when utilizing the nation’s roads.