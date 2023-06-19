Vincentian national SLt Adaiah Providence-Culzac has been appointed a Member of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of his outstanding performance in the Diversity and Inclusion Team at Navy Command Headquarters.

Before commissioning to an officer, Adaiah served in the rank of Logistician (Writer) at Navy Command as the policy lead on Climate Assessments.

In his citation, he was credited for creating a climate assessment to measure the Diversity and Inclusion culture of Royal Navy ships and establishments. SLt Providence-Culzac also set up the framework which provides Commanding officers with recommendations and tools to make positive changes within their Units.

The work was commissioned following a high level review of inappropriate behaviour within the UK armed services.