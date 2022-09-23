All eyes in the Caribbean are now monitoring Tropical Depression Nine which is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman islands as an intensifying tropical storm.

According to the US National Hurricane Centre (US NHC) at 5 am AST, the centre of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 68.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h).

A turn more westward is forecast over the next next day or so followed by a turn back to the west-northwest and northwest by this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Only slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant intensification over the weekend and early next week.