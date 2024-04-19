An opening ceremony was recently held for the medical cooperation between the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Taiwan’s MacKay Memorial Hospital.

Present at the ceremony was Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fiona Fan as well as a representative from the Taiwan MacKay Memorial Hospital, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mr. Cuthbert Knights.

Mr. Knights, during the ceremony, expressed appreciation to the doctors from Taiwan and the perfect collaboration between the two governments which facilitated this meaningful event.

The medical service was conducted from March 4th to March 12th, providing consultations and surgery services of Cardiology, Orthopedic, ENT and Emergency Medicine Unit at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Modern Medical Diagnostic Centre, and Buccament Polyclinic.