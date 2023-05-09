Jamalo “Ice” Dumbar, a 31-year-old Labourer from Rillan Hill, is the most recent homicide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2023.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, shortly after midnight, Dumbar was reportedly approached and shot about his body in Arnos Vale by an unknown assailant.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information that can aid with this investigation to contact the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at telephone number 1-784-458-4200 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 4839 or 999/911. Police have given the assurance that all calls will be treated confidentially.